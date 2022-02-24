Webster pushing bill to stop use of federal funds to transport illegal immigrants  

U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster is co-sponsoring the Stop the Betrayal Act, H.R. 6522 which would prohibit federal funds from being used to transport illegal immigrants across the country.

“I will keep advocating for and supporting policies that secure our borders and reform our immigration laws,” said the Republican who represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives. “This is one of my top priorities and I will continue to advocate for using Congress’ constitutional power of the purse to prohibit this lawless administration from continuing these actions.”

His co-sponsor is U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Iowa.

Earlier this year, Webster asked President Biden for detailed information about secret resettlement of illegal immigrants. Last year, Webster joined other members of the Florida Delegation in asking U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland for a full accounting of the administration’s actions following reports of flights into Jacksonville carrying illegal immigrants.