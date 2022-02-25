Franco Cerminar

63.1 F
Friday, February 25, 2022
By Staff Report
Franco Cerminara, 75, of Belleview, Florida passed away February 13, 2022 at Ocala Regional Medical Center in Ocala, Florida. He was born on October 29, 1946 in Calabria, Italy to Giuseppe and Maria Cerminara. Franco was a beloved son, brother, husband and father. His family will always remember him as a man with a heart overflowing with love for them. Mr. Cerminara was also a generous benefactor to many through his work with ANCLA Latina, the Latin American Nucleus Cultural Association. He is survived in the United States by his wife of 38 years, Ana, his youngest children, Franco, Giovani and Gabriella, two grandchildren and two older sons in Europe. Also surviving are his sisters in Italy and Canada. He was preceded in death by his parents and his oldest son, Marco. He will be remembered during the 8:30 a.m. mass on Friday, February 25, 2022, at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Belleview, Florida. His family has entrusted final arrangements to Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 5946 SE Robinson Road in Belleview, Florida 34420. Condolences may be expressed at hiers-baxley.com.

