Rotting logs removed from entrance in The Villages after posing ‘safety hazard’

Rotting logs have been removed from an entrance in The Villages after they were posing a “safety hazard.”

The logs had been in place for many years at the entrance to the Village of Rio Ponderosa, located off Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466.

The two large Cypress logs have been removed from the Rio Ponderosa entrance “due to excessive rot which posed a safety hazard to residents,” according to Assistant District Manager Bruce Brown.

“Due to supply chain shortages, we were unable to obtain replacement Cypress logs within the State of Florida,” Brown said. The Developer assisted in locating an out-of-state source of supply and the replacement logs have been ordered.

The timeframe for delivery and installation is six weeks.

“However, we anticipate that this project will be completed sooner,” Brown added.