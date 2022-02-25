86.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, February 25, 2022
type here...

Rotting logs removed from entrance in The Villages after posing ‘safety hazard’

By Staff Report

Rotting logs have been removed from an entrance in The Villages after they were posing a “safety hazard.”

The logs had been in place for many years at the entrance to the Village of Rio Ponderosa, located off Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466.

The two large Cypress logs have been removed from the Rio Ponderosa entrance “due to excessive rot which posed a safety hazard to residents,” according to Assistant District Manager Bruce Brown.  

The rotting logs have been removed from the sign at the entrance to the Village of Rio Ponderosa
The rotting logs have been removed from the sign at the entrance to the Village of Rio Ponderosa.

“Due to supply chain shortages, we were unable to obtain replacement Cypress logs within the State of Florida,” Brown said.  The Developer assisted in locating an out-of-state source of supply and the replacement logs have been ordered. 

The timeframe for delivery and installation is six weeks.

“However, we anticipate that this project will be completed sooner,” Brown added.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Putin is a little man with ‘Little Man Syndrome’

A Village of Sanibel resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends Vladimir Putin is a little man with “Little Man Syndrome.”

Texas claims I am a child abuser

A Village of Virginia Trace resident fears he is guilty of a crime in the eyes of the GOP and Texas. Read his Letter to the Editor.

PGA should give Trump and his golf courses a break

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is critical of the PGA and its treatment of former President Trump and his golf courses.

You don’t have to have a cross in your yard to be a good Christian

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo resident weighs in on the little white cross controversy.

Burning rather than recycling doesn’t make sense

A Village of Hacienda North resident questions a decision to burn recyclables in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos