Lofts at Brownwood leasing team member sentenced on DUI  and drug charges

A Lofts at Brownwood leasing team member has been sentenced in connection with an arrest last summer on drunk driving and drug charges.

Jeremy Powell, 29, who lives in The Villages, pleaded no contest last week in Lake County Court to charges of driving under the influence, possession of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia. He has been placed on probation for six months and must have two clean urine screens at least 30 days apart. He also paid $1,347 in fines and court costs.

Powell had been at the wheel of a black Kia with Illinois license plates at about 11:30 p.m. July 4 on State Road 25 when he was captured on radar driving 57 miles per hour in a 50 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. During a traffic stop, a police officer suspected Powell had been drinking and observed an open 12-pack of Modelo beer in his car. There was also a cartridge containing Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC.) Powell admitted he had consumed “three beers,” the report said. He struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .105 and .099 blood alcohol content.