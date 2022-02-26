85.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, February 26, 2022
type here...

Second friend sentenced in intoxicated brawl at Lake Sumter Landing

By Meta Minton
Kaleb Taylor Liebold
Kaleb Taylor Liebold
Kobie Jordan Smith
Kobie Jordan Smith

A second friend has been sentenced in an intoxicated brawl over the holidays at Lake Sumter Landing.

Kobie Jordan Smith, 22, of Leesburg pleaded no contest last week in Sumter County Court to a charge of disorderly conduct. He was sentenced to time served in jail and ordered to pay fines and court costs in the amount of $453.

His friend, 22-year-old Kaleb Taylor Liebold of Belleview, pleaded no contest last month to the same charge and was also fined.

A deputy spotted two men who were “rolling around on the ground” and “bleeding,” at about 11 p.m. Dec. 1 in the parking lot behind the Old Mill Playhouse, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The friends were “highly intoxicated.”

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The Villages to end police presence at Spanish Springs

A Village of Woodbury resident objects to The Villages’ effort to defund the police at Spanish Springs Town Square. Read her Letter to the Editor.

I support the little white crosses

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney woman expresses her support for little white crosses on display in The Villages.

Let’s just call it Biden Gas

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident says you can thank President Biden when gasoline hits $5 per gallon. Or more.

Putin is a little man with ‘Little Man Syndrome’

A Village of Sanibel resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends Vladimir Putin is a little man with “Little Man Syndrome.”

Texas claims I am a child abuser

A Village of Virginia Trace resident fears he is guilty of a crime in the eyes of the GOP and Texas. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos