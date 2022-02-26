Second friend sentenced in intoxicated brawl at Lake Sumter Landing

A second friend has been sentenced in an intoxicated brawl over the holidays at Lake Sumter Landing.

Kobie Jordan Smith, 22, of Leesburg pleaded no contest last week in Sumter County Court to a charge of disorderly conduct. He was sentenced to time served in jail and ordered to pay fines and court costs in the amount of $453.

His friend, 22-year-old Kaleb Taylor Liebold of Belleview, pleaded no contest last month to the same charge and was also fined.

A deputy spotted two men who were “rolling around on the ground” and “bleeding,” at about 11 p.m. Dec. 1 in the parking lot behind the Old Mill Playhouse, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The friends were “highly intoxicated.”