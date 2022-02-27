Sumter County residents can dispose of hazardous waste and electronics

Sumter County will offer an amnesty collection day for disposal of household electronics and certain hazardous waste from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 5 at Lake Okahumpka Park, 6085 E. State Road 44 in Wildwood.
Free of charge for Sumter County residents, the amnesty collection program is a proven success. Previously, it was a bi-annual event; but due to increasing popularity, the county has increased to quarterly Amnesty Days.
Items you can dispose of include:
• automotive fluids and batteries,
• cleaners,
• fertilizers,
• fluorescent lamps and bulbs as well as other mercury-containing devices,
• gas (old gas and gas cans),
• herbicides,
• household electronics such as TVs, VCRs, computers),
• latex and oil-based paints,
• paint removers and thinners,
• pesticides,
• pool chemicals,
• propane tanks (up to 25 lbs.)
• rechargeable batteries,
• smoke detectors,
• solvents, and
• wood preservatives.
Sumter County residents are advised that proper packaging and transportation of these materials include not mixing chemicals together; keeping products in original labeled containers, if possible; placing containers into cardboard boxes to prevent breakage; placing leaky containers in a clear plastic bag and transporting in a box with newspaper; and putting boxes in the trunk or in back of the vehicle away from passengers and pets.
What can’t you bring?
• Biological and infectious waste
• Explosives
• Radioactive waste
• Empty paint containers (they can be tossed in your regular garbage)
• Tires.