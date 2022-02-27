82 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, February 27, 2022
type here...

Sumter County residents can dispose of hazardous waste and electronics

By Sponsored Story

Sumter County will offer an amnesty collection day for disposal of household electronics and certain hazardous waste from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 5 at Lake Okahumpka Park, 6085 E. State Road 44 in Wildwood.

Free of charge for Sumter County residents, the amnesty collection program is a proven success. Previously, it was a bi-annual event; but due to increasing popularity, the county has increased to quarterly Amnesty Days. 

Items you can dispose of include:

• automotive fluids and batteries,
• cleaners,
• fertilizers,
• fluorescent lamps and bulbs as well as other mercury-containing devices,

• gas (old gas and gas cans),
• herbicides,
• household electronics such as TVs, VCRs, computers),

• latex and oil-based paints,
• paint removers and thinners,
• pesticides,
• pool chemicals,
• propane tanks (up to 25 lbs.)
• rechargeable batteries,
• smoke detectors,
• solvents, and

• wood preservatives.

Sumter County residents are advised that proper packaging and transportation of these materials include not mixing chemicals together; keeping products in original labeled containers, if possible; placing containers into cardboard boxes to prevent breakage; placing leaky containers in a clear plastic bag and transporting in a box with newspaper; and putting boxes in the trunk or in back of the vehicle away from passengers and pets.

What can’t you bring?

• Biological and infectious waste
• Explosives
• Radioactive waste
• Empty paint containers (they can be tossed in your regular garbage)

• Tires.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

There is some information that should not be published

A Village of St. James resident is critical of some of the information published by Villages-News.com. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Thankful for a great neighbor

A Village of Ashland resident pays tribute to a neighbor who lives up to the idea that The Villages if Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

The Villages to end police presence at Spanish Springs

A Village of Woodbury resident objects to The Villages’ effort to defund the police at Spanish Springs Town Square. Read her Letter to the Editor.

I support the little white crosses

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney woman expresses her support for little white crosses on display in The Villages.

Let’s just call it Biden Gas

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident says you can thank President Biden when gasoline hits $5 per gallon. Or more.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos