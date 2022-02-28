70.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, February 28, 2022
type here...

Sleeping driver arrested with Corona beer in Cadillac Escalade’s cupholder 

By Meta Minton
Juan Carlos Briano Diaz
Juan Carlos Briano-Diaz

A man with a Corona beer in the cupholder of a Cadillac Escalade was arrested when he was found sleeping behind the wheel of the vehicle.

Juan Carlos Briano-Diaz, 36, of Leesburg, was at the wheel of the gold vehicle at 3:50 a.m. Sunday in the middle of the Industrial Drive at State Road 44, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The Cadillac’s brake light was on and an officer observed the vehicle sitting “stationary for several minutes,” the report said.

The officer approached the Cadillac and woke up the driver, who presented the officer with a Mexican identification card. A check revealed the native of Zacatecos, Mexico also had been issued a Florida driver’s license which had expired in 2010. An open bottle of Corona beer was spotted in the vehicle’s cupholder.

Briano-Diaz agreed to take part in field sobriety exercises, but performed poorly. He provided breath samples that registered .182 and .175 blood alcohol content.

He was on charges of driving under the influence and driving with an expired license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $750 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

We need President Trump more than ever

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends we need President Trump more than ever.

Tell the full truth about the price of oil

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Amelia resident calls on frequent letter writer Larry Moran to tell, “the full truth.”

Dog owner left ‘present’ for those of us on the boardwalk

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident reports that a dog and its owner left behind a “present” at the board walk at Lake Sumter Landing.

A little white cross is not a lawn ornament

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Piedmont resident makes the case that a little white cross is not a lawn ornament.

There is some information that should not be published

A Village of St. James resident is critical of some of the information published by Villages-News.com. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos