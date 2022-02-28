Sleeping driver arrested with Corona beer in Cadillac Escalade’s cupholder 

A man with a Corona beer in the cupholder of a Cadillac Escalade was arrested when he was found sleeping behind the wheel of the vehicle.

Juan Carlos Briano-Diaz, 36, of Leesburg, was at the wheel of the gold vehicle at 3:50 a.m. Sunday in the middle of the Industrial Drive at State Road 44, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The Cadillac’s brake light was on and an officer observed the vehicle sitting “stationary for several minutes,” the report said.

The officer approached the Cadillac and woke up the driver, who presented the officer with a Mexican identification card. A check revealed the native of Zacatecos, Mexico also had been issued a Florida driver’s license which had expired in 2010. An open bottle of Corona beer was spotted in the vehicle’s cupholder.

Briano-Diaz agreed to take part in field sobriety exercises, but performed poorly. He provided breath samples that registered .182 and .175 blood alcohol content.

He was on charges of driving under the influence and driving with an expired license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $750 bond.