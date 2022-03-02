Man with syringes arrested after suspicious behavior near apartment complex

A man with used syringes in his pocket was arrested after suspicious behavior near an apartment complex in Lady Lake.

A manager at The Cove Apartments contacted law enforcement at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday about a suspicious person that management wanted to have trespassed from the apartment complex on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The man was identified as 31-year-old Alexander Tanel Smith, who was wanted on several Lake County warrants. He had three used syringes in the pocket of his shorts and 1.29 grams of methamphetamine. He was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail on $7,000 bond.

He was arrested in 2019 after a brutal attack on the mother of his child. He was arrested later that same year in connection with a burglary at a church in Leesburg.