Project SOS steering donations to help provide relief for Ukrainians

Project SOS is helping to steer donations to provide relief for Ukrainians as they face a brutal attack from Russia.

“I have received numerous phone calls and emails with regard to helping support the courageous people of the Ukraine who are in a desperate battle to protect and maintain their freedom from Russia,” said Villager Gary Kadow, who heads Project SOS (Support Our Soldiers.)

Due to the inquiries, Kadow began doing some research.

“There are many large national charities collecting funds that often don’t get to the people in need as quickly as you my think, but I have found a small Ukrainian Catholic Church that does work directly to the people who are in desperate need of help,” said Kadow, who also serves as a chaplain at UF Health-The Villages Hospital.

Kadow’s research led him to Father Mikhail Kouts, a priest at St. Andrew’s Ukrainian Catholic Church in Brooksville. Kouts, who was born in Ternotil, Ukraine, has a direct relationship with the Bishop of the Ukrainian Catholic Churches and will be collecting funds which will be sent to the Bishop to be used for helping those still in Ukraine and for the families that have had to leave the country

Donations should be mailed to:

Project SOS – Support Our Soldiers

2412 Due West Drive

The Villages, FL 32162

Payable to: Project SOS

Memo Line: Ukrainian Relief