Friday, March 4, 2022
Fueling dispute leads to battle in which trucker’s gold necklace broken

By Meta Minton
Rocky Cintron
Rocky Cintron

A fueling dispute led to a battle in which a trucker’s gold necklace was broken.

Rocky Cintron, 40, of Ocala, was arrested Thursday night on charges of battery and criminal damage to property at the TA Travel Center on State Road 44 in Wildwood.

Cintron attempted to have a trucker move his rig from in front of a fuel pump because he was not dispensing fuel, according to a arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. His request triggered a dispute and Cintron attempted to open the driver’s side door of the tractor trailer truck, however the trucker pushed the door shut. Cintron tried again and successfully opened the door and stepped onto the running board of the truck. He pushed the trucker back into the cab. During the altercation, the trucker’s gold rosary necklace snapped.

Cintron was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $3,000 bond.

