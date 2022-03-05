83.1 F
The Villages
Saturday, March 5, 2022
AAC set to vote on controversial tee time services pact with Developer

By Meta Minton

The Amenity Authority Committee is set to vote on a controversial tee time and trail pass services pact with the Developer.

The agreement, which can be viewed in its entirety at this link Tee_Time_and_Trail_Pass_Services_Agreement_Final, has been the subject of debate and discussion for months in the golfing community.

The AAC will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Savannah Center.

The revised 10-year agreement would no longer allow the Developer to use coverage of trail fees on executive golf courses as a perk for priority golf memberships, sold by the Developer.

The AAC, which oversees amenities north of County Road 466, had delayed a vote on the agreement hoping to gather more feedback from residents. The Project Wide Advisory Committee, which oversees amenities south of County Road 466, voted on Feb. 14 in favor of the agreement.

Championship courses are owned by the Developer. The executive courses are owned by residents. Golf is “free” for residents on executive courses, but trail fees are collected for use of golf carts on executive golf courses.

Concerns have also been raised about the length of the agreement as well as collection and ownership of users’ personal information. There are also complaints that the tee time booking software is antiquated.

