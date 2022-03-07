Retired Village of Bonnybrook teacher to run for Sumter County School Board

A Villager who was once honored as the South Dakota Teacher of the Year is running for the Sumter County School Board.

Gerald Loomer of the Village of Bonnybrook has filed paperwork with the Sumter County Supervisor of Elections Office to run for a seat in District 3. The school board seat is currently held by David Williams, a golf pro in The Villages, who has already filed to run for re-election.

During his career, Loomer taught physics and chemistry in South Dakota, Minnesota, Texas and California.

In addition to being named South Dakota’s Teacher of the Year, he was also a teacher-in-space finalist from that state. Teacher Christa McAuliffe of Concord, N.H. was chosen to fly Jan. 28, 1986 aboard Space Shuttle Challenger and she died tragically that day.

“Education is a way in which people can grow, improve their financial situation and contribute to society,” Loomer said.

He bought a home in The Villages in 2013 and moved here full time in 2015.

The 74-year-old is also a grand knight in the Knights of Columbus at St. Timothy Catholic Church in The Villages.