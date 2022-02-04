83.4 F
The Villages
Friday, February 4, 2022
Golf pro in The Villages files to run for another term on school board

By Meta Minton
David Williams

A golf pro in The Villages has filed to run for another term on the Sumter County School Board.

David Williams of Oxford filed paperwork this week with the Sumter County Supervisor of Elections Office indicating he will seek another term on the school board, to which he was first elected in 2014.

Williams grew up in Wildwood and is a second generation graduate of Wildwood High School. He played on the golf team and also served as the editor of the high school’s yearbook.  He attended Florida State University and earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the College of Business with a major in Hospitality Administration, and also Professional Golf Management.  His family’s history in education in Sumter County includes his wife being an elementary school teacher, and his father being a retired educator and administrator at Wildwood High School.

Williams is a PGA Professional with certifications in general management, golf operations, and retail operations. 

Villager Sally Moss has also filed to run for another term on the school board.

