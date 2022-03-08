We don’t want another Neville Chamberlain debacle

To the Editor:

Here is an amateur’s view on the current conflict between Russia and the Ukraine.

Looks like Russia, or Putin, has a pretty cagey approach to the situation. If we accept the fact that the Russian economy is down the tubes, this looks like a shrewd way for Russia to bolster its economy in the long run. It’s only moneymaker is oil and natural gas, and western Europe is reluctant to let Russia open the gas pipe line down the Baltic to sell gas to the western European nations for fear of them gaining a so called monopoly.

Putin’s approach to the war is unique, as instead of destroying the enemies war making machine, industries and economy witch are usually needed to wage war and keep its armies supplied, they continually seek to destroy and bombard the residential infrastructure. This would make me believe that, again, this is all about the money. It’s almost a win, win, situation for Russia. By making it very difficult for the general population to survive and live, you create a mass emigration of some 2 million people to date, who will immigrate to western Europe and the U.S., who in turn will have to absorb the huge cost of providing everything needed for these immigrants to survive in their nations, aka food, lodging, medical, jobs, etc. plus the cost of keeping the Ukrainian army supplied. Russia doesn’t care because they will replace these exiles with Belarus or loyal Russians when its all over. Why bother letting the Ukrainians back in later? By not destroying the industrial, agriculture and huge mineral reserves, the Russians won’t have to rebuild this important part of the Ukrainian economic sector after they take over,and they will enjoy the abundant moneys these areas produce. Ukraine is currently the bread basket of Russia and western Europe. They have huge mineral and energy resources. Rebuilding a nations economy and integrating populations has proven to be one of the most illusive achievements after a war as recent history can attest.

It will be interesting to see how this all plays out … hopefully through some shrewd negotiations. We certainly do not want another Neville Chamberlain debacle do we?

Jeff Dobos

Village of Sanibel