67.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, March 10, 2022
type here...

Florida’s gas tax went up Jan. 1 adding to residents’ pain at the pump

By Staff Report

It may have gone unnoticed by many, but Florida’s gas tax went up Jan. 1, adding to residents’ pain at the pump.

The price of a gallon of unleaded gasoline was $4.39 Thursday afternoon at the 7-Eleven gas station at Colony Plaza in The Villages. With war in the Ukraine ratcheting up global oil instability, the price of a gallon of gasoline is likely to keep climbing.

Regular unleaded was 4.39 per gallon Thursday afternoon at the 7 Eleven at Colony Plaza in The Villages
Regular unleaded was $4.39 per gallon Thursday afternoon at the 7-Eleven at Colony Plaza in The Villages.

At the beginning of 2022, the statewide tax rates on motor fuel and diesel fuel increased. Florida requires annual adjustments to state fuel tax rates and the State Comprehensive Enhanced Transportation System (SCETS) based on the National Consumer Price Index. SCETS taxes are set aside for Marine Resources Conservation, Fish and Wildlife Conservation and Agriculture Emergency Eradication Trust Fund.

Per Section 206.46 of the Florida Statutes, the Florida Department of Transportation accounts for the administration and development of the state highway system and other transportation related projects from state taxes and fees including fuel taxes and motor taxes. The state tax, which was 18.5 cents per gallon, increased on Jan. 1, 2022, to 19 cents per gallon. The SCETS rate increased from 8 cents per gallon to 8.3 cents per gallon. Diesel fuel increased from 33.5 cents per gallon to 34.3 cents per gallon statewide.

Do you think gas taxes should be suspended? Sound off in a Letter to the Editor at [email protected]

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Golf reasonable accommodation cuffs

A Village of Duval resident went to renew his cuff for reasonable accommodation golf. The disabled veteran says it shouldn’t be so difficult. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Don’t Say Gay bill was a waste of time and money

A Village of Tall Trees resident, in a Letter to the Editor, weighs in on the so-called Don’t Say Gay bill, sponsored by our own state Sen. Dennis Baxley.

What is Trump Derangement Syndrome?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace resident wonders about frequent letter writer Larry Moran who repeatedly complains about Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Deputies need to crack down on speeding golf carts

A Village of Amelia resident contends that something needs to be done about speeding golf carts in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Will Russia stop at Ukraine?

A Spruce Creek South resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that Russia cannot be trusted.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos