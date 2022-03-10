68 F
The Villages
Thursday, March 10, 2022
New director named at Lady Lake Public Library

By Meta Minton

A new director has been named at the Lady Lake Public Library.

The appointment of Alyssa Herman became official this week as the town’s Director of Library & Information Services.

She has worked in several positions for more than 15 years advancing in the Lake County Library System. She has been with the Lady Lake Library for seven years. Most recently she was serving in the position of Library Assistant II Reference.

Former Lady Lake Library Director Marsha Brinson came out of retirement this past November after the abrupt departure of the previous library director. Brinson will be staying on for a few weeks during the transition.

“She is a great choice to bring the library into the future with creative thinking and ideas,” Brinson said of Herman.

