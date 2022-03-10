Power outage creates big mess at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 construction zone

A power outage was creating a big mess Thursday morning at the U.S. Hwy. 27/441 construction zone in Lady Lake.

A power line was snapped at about 10 a.m. at the site of the Florida Department of Transportation construction project. Traffic signals in an already-confusing zone were not working, forcing Lady Lake police officers to manually direct traffic. The Lady Lake Police Department warned that repairs by Duke Energy would force closure of northbound and southbound lanes of U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Motorists are advised to stay out of the area if at all possible.

At least one accident was already reported this morning in that area, due to the traffic issues.

Traffic is also backing up on Rolling Acres Road.

In addition to police and Duke Energy, subcontractor Maylor Foundation Contractors was attempting to address the problems associated with the downed power line.

Lady Lake Town Hall, including the police station, was operating on backup generators because of the power outage. Area businesses were experiencing outages and power surges.

The latest snafu at the site comes at a time when many are asking if the lane-widening project is jinxed.

The project remains haunted by the death of 27-year-old John Joseph Terranova of Leesburg who was buried alive after a retaining wall caved in on him Feb. 2 at the site where the bridge over County Road 25 is being dismantled.

In addition, the chaos and construction of the project has caused numerous traffic accidents over the past months. Drivers have been frustrated by the time lost when traveling each day through the construction zone and the often confusing detours.

“When is this project going to end?” Water Oak resident Linda Schabb asked commissioners at Monday night’s Lady Lake Commission meeting.

The 55+ community on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in which she lives has been in the bullseye of the construction.

Residents are being told to continue to be patient.

The $45 million widening project from Lake Ella Road to Avenida Central (at Griffin Avenue) in The Villages is expected to continue through fall 2023.