Friday, March 11, 2022
Dog bite victim must undergo rabies shots after attack at Mulberry Dog Park

By Meta Minton

A dog bite victim must undergo a series of rabies shots after an attack at the Mulberry Dog Park in The Villages.

Community Development District 4 Supervisor Mark Hayes said the Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the recent attack on a resident of The Villages. The dog that inflicted the bite and its apparent owner fled the scene.

The bite victim must undergo the series of shots because it is not known whether the dog was properly vaccinated.

Hayes, who has a background in law enforcement, warned that there are problems at the dog park, which underwent a major upgrade last year.

“We are having more and more incidents up there,” he said.

He is recommending that Community Watch step up patrols at the dog park.

