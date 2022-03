To the Editor:

First this is a educational bill. Not a gay bill!

Get back to reading, writing, and arithmetic.

Our teachers don’t have a bachelor’s degree in psychology and sex education. Are we going to start making this a requirement to teach their field of education? If there is a problem that’s what guidance counseling is for. Get back to education – preparing these kids for the real world. Not about sex!

Mary Licciardello

Village of Alhambra