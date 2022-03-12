Clinton Keith Nelson of Fruitland Park, Florida, passed away on February 28, 2022, at age 95 years and 363 days. CK was born in Port Royal, Jamaica on March 2, 1926.

He was a Labour and Industrial Relations executive in the Aluminium and Bauxite industry in Jamaica and the US, for the majority of his working life, before retiring from Reynolds Metals Company/ALCOA and moving to Fruitland Park, Florida in 1996. An avid observer of politics and sports, he also enjoyed writing short stories and listening to classical music. Always very circumspect by nature, he will be remembered, for among other things, his

sophisticated tastes, keen intellect, broad knowledge of history, and the many engaging conversations fueled by his extremely detailed memory of long ago events. He is survived by wife Doreen; children Marc, Celia (Robert), Jeremy (Stephanie), Rooney (Marla),

Christopher, Nicole (Rafael); daughter in law Sharon; grandchildren Jason, Sean, Jordan, Carson, Sheree, Apryl, Maximillian, Montgomery, Matisse, Nadia, Ebony; niece Barbara; and numerous treasured friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Alva Nelson and Emma Gould and his son Wallace.