72.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, March 12, 2022
type here...

Clinton Keith Nelson

By Staff Report
Clinton Keith Nelson
Clinton Keith Nelson

Clinton Keith Nelson of Fruitland Park, Florida, passed away on February 28, 2022, at age 95 years and 363 days. CK was born in Port Royal, Jamaica on March 2, 1926.
He was a Labour and Industrial Relations executive in the Aluminium and Bauxite industry in Jamaica and the US, for the majority of his working life, before retiring from Reynolds Metals Company/ALCOA and moving to Fruitland Park, Florida in 1996. An avid observer of politics and sports, he also enjoyed writing short stories and listening to classical music. Always very circumspect by nature, he will be remembered, for among other things, his
sophisticated tastes, keen intellect, broad knowledge of history, and the many engaging conversations fueled by his extremely detailed memory of long ago events. He is survived by wife Doreen; children Marc, Celia (Robert), Jeremy (Stephanie), Rooney (Marla),
Christopher, Nicole (Rafael); daughter in law Sharon; grandchildren Jason, Sean, Jordan, Carson, Sheree, Apryl, Maximillian, Montgomery, Matisse, Nadia, Ebony; niece Barbara; and numerous treasured friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Alva Nelson and Emma Gould and his son Wallace.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Students need to learn reading, writing and arithmetic – and not about sex!

A Village of Alhambra woman contends that students need to learn reading, writing and arithmetic - and not about sex! Read her Letter to the Editor.

President Biden needs to do the right thing for this country

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident argues that President Biden needs to do the right thing for this country.

Daily Sun heaps praise on Developer’s bought-and-paid-for legislator

A Village of Amelia resident comments on The Villages Daily Sun heaping praise on the Developer’s bought-and-paid-for legislator.

Golf reasonable accommodation cuffs

A Village of Duval resident went to renew his cuff for reasonable accommodation golf. The disabled veteran says it shouldn’t be so difficult. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Don’t Say Gay bill was a waste of time and money

A Village of Tall Trees resident, in a Letter to the Editor, weighs in on the so-called Don’t Say Gay bill, sponsored by our own state Sen. Dennis Baxley.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos