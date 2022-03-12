Official calls for 10-year warranty from Developer after $1 million in pipe failures

An official is calling for a 10-year warranty from the Developer on new infrastructure after residents’ money was used to pay for $1 million in pipe failures and resulting sinkholes.

Supervisor Jerry Vicenti of Community Development District 7 asked that the 10-year warranty be put on the agenda for the 8:30 a.m. Monday meeting of the Project Wide Advisory Committee at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

In addition to the 10-year warranty, Vicenti is calling for independent inspections of pipes and underground sewers before the infrastructure comes under the umbrella of PWAC and its parent board, the Sumter Landing Community Development District Board of Supervisors.

Last month, PWAC approved an emergency budget resolution of more than $1 million to pay for pipe repairs and sinkholes as well as replacements for pumps purchased for Lake Sumter in the wake of 2017’s Hurricane Irma.

“Not all sinkholes are made by Mother Nature. Some of the sinkholes are man-made by bad pipes. It’s costing the residents a fortune,” Vicenti said.

He pointed to bad pipes in the Village of Fenney, which is now under PWAC.

“How the hell are pipes breaking after four to five years in Fenney?” Vicenti asked.

Vicenti’s questions have generated inquiries from other supervisors in The Villages.