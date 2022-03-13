Sumter County residents to vote in November on formation of Independent Special Fire Control District

The Villages District Office has released the following information about the creation of an Independent Special Fire Control District:

What is an Independent Special Fire Control District (District)?

Chapter 191 of Florida State Statutes provides for the establishment of independent fire control districts to provide greater uniformity in operations, financing, communication and elected governance specific to fire and medical transport services. There are currently 54 independent special fire control districts throughout the State of Florida.

How are Independent Special Fire Control Districts Created?

The process for establishing a District is outlined in Chapter 191 of Florida State Statutes. The District must be approved by our Legislature, signed off on by the Governor, and, in the case of The Villages, placed on the General Election ballot for residents to vote on. As presented during the 2022 Legislative Session, the bill provides for the establishment of The Villages Independent Fire Control and Rescue District.

What is the reason to create an Independent Special Fire Control District in The Villages?

In September 2021, the Sumter County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) approved to maintain two distinct Fire operations and two distinct EMS transport operations. Furthermore, in October 2021 the Sumter County BOCC formalized their support for the establishment of a District serving The Villages. The creation of a District will allow transparency, independent Board oversight in providing more responsive urban services to the residents of The Villages.

How will an Independent Special Fire Control District benefit The Villages?

A Chapter 191 independent special fire control district will be a more efficient and effective means to supply the availability of professional fire protection, suppression, and prevention services as well as more responsive emergency rescue, medical, and transport services. The District will provide the self-governance and autonomy that better focuses on our planned community and independent financial sustainability of the services to The Villages, and surrounding areas. Other benefits, to name a few, will include better risk ratings by insurers and a recognized and more equitable and proportional sharing of costs among the variety of properties served.

What are the specific boundaries of The Villages Independent Fire Control and Rescue District?

The proposed boundaries of The Villages Independent Fire Control and Rescue District encompass only the Sumter County portion of The Villages and some surrounding areas of unincorporated Sumter County, as this represents approximately 94% of our fire department’s current response area. The balance of the response areas outside of Sumter County will be addressed via various inter-governmental agreements and include portions of Marion County, Lake County, Lady Lake, Fruitland Park and the City of Leesburg.

When will The Villages Independent Fire Control and Rescue District begin providing services?

The formal establishment of the District is contingent upon final passage by the Florida Legislature, the Governor and then favorable approval by the areas residents during the 2022 General Election in November.

Who will serve on the Board for The Villages Independent Fire Control and Rescue District?

Once the District is formed, the District shall be governed by a Board consisting of five members initially appointed to staggered terms by the Governor and thereafter elected by registered voters in the District.

How will The Villages Fire Control and Rescue District be funded?

For those residential and commercial properties in the boundaries of the District, a blend of non-ad valorem assessments, utilizing the ‘Simplified Fire funding approach, and a limited amount of ad-valorem assessments will be utilized. For properties outside of the boundaries of the District, various agreements are in place to ensure funding for services.

Will Residential and Commercial be charged the same?

Yes, all parcels, both commercial and residential, within the District boundaries will be charged utilizing the same proportionate methodology. The methodology has been approved by the courts, and updates automatically each year as parcels change.

How do residents of the District boundaries currently pay for fire services?

Under the current governance, The Villages Public Safety Department (VPSD) receives funding through a fire district municipal services benefit unit (MSBU) created by Sumter County for the service area of the VPSD. There is a transfer of funds from Sumter County to the Villages Community Center Development District (VCCDD) for contracted fire protection services. The funds that make up the transfers are currently a mix of a $124 per rooftop non-ad valorem assessment (NAVA) and funds from the County General Fund. The current estimate of ad valorem property taxes received from Sumter County is .58 mills and will increase to an estimated .71 mills when the SAFER grant expires September 30, 2023.

How much will be charged with the advent of the new The Villages Independent Fire Control and Rescue District?

The proposed The Villages Independent Fire Control and Rescue District would generate revenue with the allowance of up to one (1) mill in ad valorem tax assessments, and the simplified, non-ad valorem assessment of a $124 fixed rate per parcel in one tier combined with $0.75 per $1000 of relative improvement value in (market or ‘just’ value minus land value) in a second tier. Approval of the referendum will mean only the non-ad valorem tiers, by law, can increase annually by the growth in Florida personal income over the previous 5 years. However the one (1) mill ad valorem limit will not change.