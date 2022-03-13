56.1 F
The Villages
Sunday, March 13, 2022
Sunday Tea Club raises $10,000 to help children at Camp Boggy Creek

By Tony Violanti
Arlene Eckhardt president of the Sunday Tea Club displays a gold teapot
Arlene Eckhardt, president of the Sunday Tea Club, displays a gold teapot.

The Sunday Tea Club held its annual “Chari-Tea” luncheon Sunday and delivered a $10,000 donation to Camp Boggy Creek.
The camp serves children with serious medical conditions, and also provides help for their families.
Arlene Eckhardt heads the tea club which meets once a month, on Sundays, throughout the year. Money for charity is raised during the meetings.

About 200 tea lovers showed up in the Eisenhower Recreation Center Sunday for the big, annual event. It featured entertainment by singer Suzie Casta. Also, 25 tables were decorated in various themes, including Hollywood Idols, the Kentucky Derby, Butterflies and Sunflowers.

Among the decorated tables included a Victoriian dishware

