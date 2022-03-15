62.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, March 15, 2022
type here...

John Henry Kryman Sr.

By Staff Report
John Henry Kryman, Sr.
John Henry Kryman, Sr.

John Henry Kryman, Sr. of The Villages, Florida passed away on March 1, 2022 at the age of 81. Upon graduating from Lancaster High School of NYS he joined the US Navy and served onboard the USS Forrestal. After discharge he became a lineman and worked for NYSEG of Lancaster, New York for 31 years from where he retired. He and his wife have been residents of The Villages for 16 years. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 30 years Melissa; brother Clifford (Evelyn) Kryman ; son John Jr. (Michelle); one grandson; and several nieces; and nephew; and his beloved dog Susie.

A service will be held Fri., Mar. 18, 2022 10:AM at St. Theresa Catholic Church, Belleview, Florida. Flowers are gratefully declined. Make any donations to ASPCA.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Vice President Harris looks like deer in headlights

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Piedmont resident worries about our nation’s security and says Vice President Harris looked like a “deer in the headlights” while on a trip to Poland.

Response to Larry Moran concerning Biden’s oil policy

A Village of Pine Hills resident responds to a Letter to the Editor from Larry Moran about President Biden and oil prices.

We can take simple steps to recognize a stroke victim

A Village of Springdale resident urges her fellow Villagers to be prepared to quickly determine the signs of a possible stroke.

DeSantis is a wildly corrupt ambitious self-serving crass politician

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sanibel resident argues that Gov. DeSantis is a wildly corrupt ambitious self-serving crass politician.

Clean energy transition would break Russia’s geopolitical hold

Members of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby make the case that clean energy transition would break Russia’s geopolitical hold.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos