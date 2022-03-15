John Henry Kryman, Sr. of The Villages, Florida passed away on March 1, 2022 at the age of 81. Upon graduating from Lancaster High School of NYS he joined the US Navy and served onboard the USS Forrestal. After discharge he became a lineman and worked for NYSEG of Lancaster, New York for 31 years from where he retired. He and his wife have been residents of The Villages for 16 years. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 30 years Melissa; brother Clifford (Evelyn) Kryman ; son John Jr. (Michelle); one grandson; and several nieces; and nephew; and his beloved dog Susie.

A service will be held Fri., Mar. 18, 2022 10:AM at St. Theresa Catholic Church, Belleview, Florida. Flowers are gratefully declined. Make any donations to ASPCA.