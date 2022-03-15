Rotarians from The Villages will be collecting funds to provide shelter for Ukrainians

The Evening Rotary Club is collaborating with The Rotary Club of The Villages (morning) and The Rotary Club of The Villages Noon to bring ShelterBox to millions of Ukrainians. The Shelter Box will be on display from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19 at the Mac & Cheese Festival at Log Cabin Park in Lady Lake.

ShelterBox is a non-profit organization that has been helping with shelter as part of disaster relief around the world for decades.

Ron LaDucer, Rotarian and ambassador for ShelterBox, said that after the earthquake in Haiti, ShelterBox deployed over 23,000 ShelterBoxes for Haitians to set up a home.

ShelterBox has a team in Poland right now to work on logistics to fill the need. Rotarians of all three clubs realize the need will be overwhelming and are collecting donations in and around The Villages to feed the supply chain.

A ShelterBox contains a family-sized tent, cooking utensils, items for warmth and sanitation, and some basic tools. All of this will be on display for donors to see.

“The cost of one box is $1,000 however any donation amount will be accepted,” said Kate Tapia of Rotary.

Family and friends can come together to sponsor one. Local churches may wish to sponsor one on behalf of their congregation.

If you can’t come out Saturday, mark your check memo for Shelter Box and mail your donation to: The Rotary Club of The Villages Evening Foundation, P.O. Box 465, Lady Lake, FL 32158. The club will post the results on their website www.rotaryvillagesevening.com.