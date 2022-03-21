Villager’s son arrested while on duty at new McGrady’s Pub and Restaurant

A Villager’s son was arrested while on duty at the new McGrady’s Pub and Restaurant at Sawgrass Grove in The Villages.

Jake Thomas Bledsoe, 22, who lives in the Village of Hawkins, was working on St. Patrick’s Day at the restaurant when he was taken into custody on a charge of theft, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

At the time of the arrest, Bledsoe was free on bond from his arrest earlier in the month when he was found in a car at a restaurant at Brownwood. A search of the vehicle turned up 9.32 pounds of marijuana, a black digital scale, a bag containing psilocybin mushrooms, oxycodone hydrochloride and other pills.

While he was free on bond, Wildwood police discovered that Bledsoe had been caught on surveillance on March 10 at the Wildwood Smoke Shop stealing two marijuana grinders and a multi-colored torch lighter.

Bledsoe was arrested on a charge of theft and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released Thursday afternoon after posting $250.