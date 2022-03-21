78.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, March 21, 2022
type here...

Villager’s son arrested while on duty at new McGrady’s Pub and Restaurant

By Meta Minton
Jake Thomas Bledsoe 2
Jake Thomas Bledsoe

A Villager’s son was arrested while on duty at the new McGrady’s Pub and Restaurant at Sawgrass Grove in The Villages.

Jake Thomas Bledsoe, 22, who lives in the Village of Hawkins, was working on St. Patrick’s Day at the restaurant when he was taken into custody on a charge of theft, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

At the time of the arrest, Bledsoe was free on bond from his arrest earlier in the month when he was found in a car at a restaurant at Brownwood. A search of the vehicle turned up 9.32 pounds of marijuana, a black digital scale, a bag containing psilocybin mushrooms, oxycodone hydrochloride and other pills.

While he was free on bond, Wildwood police discovered that Bledsoe had been caught on surveillance on March 10 at the Wildwood Smoke Shop stealing two marijuana grinders and a multi-colored torch lighter.

Bledsoe was arrested on a charge of theft and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released Thursday afternoon after posting $250.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Just call him Tsar DeSantis

A Village of Sanibel resident offers some harsh criticism of Gov. Ron DeSantis. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Biden should be removed from office

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident contends that President Biden should be removed from office.

Question about successful basketball player from The Villages High School

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident has a question about a successful basketball player from The Villages High School.

Thanks for all of the kindness shown to our grandson

A Village of Duval resident is grateful for all of the kindness shown to their grandson during his recent visit from Colorado.

Another Villager offers idea to address staffing problems at restaurants

A Village of Rio Grande woman offers her thoughts on the staffing problems at restaurants in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos