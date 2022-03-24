Hobby Lobby will open huge store in The Villages

Hobby Lobby will be opening a huge store in The Villages.

For years, residents of The Villages have been asking for the arts and crafts store to locate here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Now their wish will be coming true.

Construction of a 55,000-square-foot store is slated to begin later this year at Buffalo Ridge Plaza. The store is expected to open next year.

The chain has 969 Stores in 47 states, every state except Alaska, Hawaii and Vermont.

Hobby Lobby has been both praised and vilified for its conservative stance on gender non-conforming access to bathrooms and denying access to contraceptives for employees. All stores are closed on Sundays to “allow employees time for family and worship.”

The first Hobby Lobby opened in 1972 in Oklahoma City.