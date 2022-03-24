Sex offender convicted of molesting Boy Scout ordered to move out of home near family pool in The Villages

A sex offender convicted of molesting a Boy Scout has been ordered to move out of his parents’ home located near a family pool in The Villages.

Siegfried Hepp Jr., 60, this past week moved into 1214 Maria Court in the Village of Del Mar, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Hepp was convicted in 2000 in Connecticut of sexually assaulting a Boy Scout in the mid-1970s.

After Hepp’s arrival, Lady Lake police officers knocked on the door and notified him he was in violation of an ordinance approved in 2019 by the Lady Lake Commission. That ordinance inserted the word “private” into an existing ordinance which already provided that sex offenders cannot establish a permanent residence within 2,500 feet of a public school, church, daycare center, park, playground or library. The ordinance includes facilities such as family pools. The word “private” covers the amenities in the Lady Lake section of The Villages which are not considered “public” because they are not open to everyone. You can read the ordinance at this link: Lady Lake sex offender ordinance

After the visit from police, Hepp moved to the Microtel Hotel in Lady Lake, according to his updated registration with FDLE.

Hepp was convicted of sexually abusing the Boy Scout on three separate occasions, according to court documents. The first two abuses occurred when Hepp and the boy were at a Boy Scout camp. Hepp invited the boy to go fishing and when they were alone in the woods, Hepp showed the boy pornography and performed oral sex on him. On the third occasion, Hepp and the boy were at a Boy Scout jamboree. Hepp went into the boy’s tent at the end of the day, asked him to take his pants off and performed anal sex on him.

The victim later sued the Boy Scouts of America. During the trial, evidence showed that a worried parent wrote a letter to the Boy Scouts expressing concerns that Hepp was a child molester.