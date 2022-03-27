No industry is as impactful as education

Most of us can look back and think of a teacher, bus driver, guidance counselor, or other school system team member who made a difference in our lives. Education impacts learners and the entire community at large. Having a strong school system workforce means that every leaner receives the quality education they deserve. It also means the community will benefit from well-rounded citizens as learners become workers in our community upon graduation. But we need your help!

Marion County Public Schools will be hosting our Spring 2022 Career Fair on April 9 from 9 a.m. to noon at the World Equestrian Center. The Career Fair is a family friendly event, with a shuttle bus running throughout the event to take candidates to free horse shows, shopping opportunities, and dining venues. We will also have literacy activities for families to enjoy. If you are looking for a new career with free health insurance, life insurance, and retirement, you’ll definitely want to stop by the Marion County Public Schools Career Fair!

We will be interviewing and hiring on-the-spot for various positions. Some positions, such as bus driver and custodian, do not require a High School diploma. So even if you do not have a High School diploma, you can still join our team and receive free health insurance option, free life insurance, and retirement benefits. We will also be hiring for positions that require a High School diploma, such as Food Service workers and Marion Afterschool Program team members, as well as positions that require Associate’s Degrees (or 60 hours of college credit or a passing paraprofessional exam score), such as Classroom Substitutes and Paraprofessionals.

In addition to support positions, we are, of course, hiring teachers! What many people do not know is that you do not have to have a Bachelor’s Degree in education to qualify to become a teacher. In fact, most Bachelor’s Degrees qualify you to teach! So, if you have ever thought about teaching and are ready to join our team, now is the time to change your journey! Teachers will be hired on-the-spot and also qualify for the benefits previously listed.

No industry is as impactful as education. If you want to make a difference, if you have a passion for teaching or helping others, if you want to join a team with pathways for success, join us at our Career Fair and take the first step to a new career!

For more information, visit Marionschools.net or email Nora Choquette at [email protected].

Nora Choquette works for Marion County Public Schools.