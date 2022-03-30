78.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, March 30, 2022
type here...

Anyone with a potato in their home could be committing a felony

By Congressman Daniel Webster
Congressman Daniel Webster

Earlier this month, I joined Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) in asking the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Acting Director Marvin Richardson to explain the sudden change in ATF’s definition of a silencer which now places increased restrictions on Americans attempting to lawfully make their own silencers.

ATF has a long-held policy of requiring individuals to first file a Form 1 application, undergo a rigorous background check, and pay the $200 fee before receiving approval to build their own silencers.

The ATF is now denying Form 1 requests from law-abiding citizens on the basis of not having received prior approval to own the building materials which they plan to use. This is shocking as the federal government has previously argued in court that a potato used as a silencer, was in fact a silencer under federal law.

Under the new ATF definition, anyone with a potato in their home is in possession of silencer parts without authorization – a serious felony.

Americans rightfully fear that they could face punishments of up to 10 years in prison and $250,000 in fines for attempting to exercise their Second Amendment rights. The ATF’s continued assault of Americans’ rights is an overstep of their authority and I will continue to fight in Washington for the Constitutional right to keep and bear arms, which “shall not be infringed.”

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

How will apartment dwellers deal with noise at Spanish Springs?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Polo Ridge resident wonders how apartment dwellers at Spanish Springs Town Square will deal with noise from the square and the bars.

I proudly take a bow

A Village of Virginia Trace resident accepts the challenge from a fellow resident and proudly takes a bow as a supporter of President Biden.

The little white cross shouldn’t be offensive

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tamarind Grove resident contends the little white cross should not be considered offensive.

Parking for apartment dwellers at town square

A reader offers his thoughts on parking at town square to be reserved for apartment dwellers.

Little white cross controversy is making CDD 8 look ridiculous

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonita resident weighs in on the little white cross controversy.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos