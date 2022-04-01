81.9 F
The Villages
Friday, April 1, 2022
Notorious New York mob hitman slips away from halfway house in Wildwood

By Staff Report
Dominic Taddeo 1
Dominic Taddeo

A notorious New York mob hitman has slipped away from a halfway house in Wildwood.

Dominic Taddeo, 64, has been placed under “escape status” after he failed to return Monday from an authorized medical appointment. He is being sought by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Taddeo had been transferred from the Federal Correctional Institution at Coleman  to community confinement at the local halfway house. The halfway house is located at 6303 County Road 500, according to the Bureau of Prisons. It is not far from the federal prison.

The halfway house is located at 6303 County Road 500, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

Taddeo was convicted of killing three people and attempted to kill two others on behalf of a Rochester, N.Y. crime family. He had pleaded guilty in 1992 to racketeering charges that included the killings of three men during mob strife in the 1980s. He sought compassionate release last year on grounds he could be susceptible to COVID-19 behind bars, but was turned down by a federal judge.

