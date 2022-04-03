An investigation could result in Biden’s impeachment

To the Editor:

The so-called “paper of record,” that prints only the news that’s “fit to be print is finally printing news about the Hunter Biden laptop that has been in the possession of the FBI for two years. The laptop has a trove of information not only about Hunter Biden but, also his dad Joe Biden. The NYT as well as the major tech companies and the so called “main stream media” denounced the New York Post, Fox News and other reputable media outlets for exposing the nexus between Hunter Biden and the Communist Chinese and bad actors in the Ukraine. They said the information was “Russian disinformation” and would not give it any coverage prior to the election. They colluded to keep any negative information about Hunter and Joe Biden out of the news so it wouldn’t harm Joe Biden’s run for President.

Now, they are forced to investigate and there appears to be major malfeasance yet to be exposed that will amount to the greatest political scandal ever recorded in America. There is evidence that the person identified as “the big guy” is, in fact, President Joe Biden and he has received money funneled to his accounts by Hunter Biden from communist China and the Ukraine and he not only knew about it but encouraged it.

The investigation could result in Biden’s impeachment.

The credibility of the NYT and the main stream media will be heavily impaired for years to come.

Larry Moran

Village of Mallory Square