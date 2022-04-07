76 F
The Villages
Thursday, April 7, 2022
By Staff Report
Mildred Hendren Hayes age 98 passed away comfortably in her home on March 13, 2022 in the Villages, FL.

“Billie” was born on July 21, 1923 in Statesville NC and graduated from Harmony High School.  After marriage to loving husband Harold they moved to Washington DC and she began a successful career in banking joining the Second National Bank in the fall of 1941.  She advanced with distinction through various positions and management responsibilities under the successor institutional names of First National Bank, Union First National Bank and First American Bank.  She completed her banking career as the Senior Vice President, Human Resources after almost 48 years of continuous service.

Billie Hayes was always unfailing in her dedication to job, to family, to community…indeed to any person whose life she touched.  Following retirement and the death of her husband, she moved to The Villages, FL in 1991, where she has lived independently since.

Billie is survived by nieces Donna Rivet and Kathy Porter and nephews Ron Hendren and John Hendren.  Aunt Billie leaves us all with good memories of her kindness, thoughtfulness, and sense of humor. She will truly be missed. A Memorial Service is scheduled for Friday, April 8th, 2022 at 1 PM at Beyers Funeral Home, Lady Lake, Florida.

