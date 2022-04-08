58.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, April 8, 2022
type here...

Patricia Ruth Dettlaff

By Staff Report
Patricia Ruth Dettlaff
Patricia Ruth Dettlaff

Patricia Ruth Dettlaff passed away peacefully at the age of 83 on March 26, 2022 with her loving husband John, son Gregory and granddaughter Tabetha by her side.

She was born in Davenport Iowa on April 1, 1938 to Leonard and Norma (Koch) Johnston. She attended Sacred Heart Cathedral Schools, and was a graduate of Immaculate Conception Academy in 1956, Davenport, Iowa. She married John Josef Dettlaff on December 14, 1957 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Davenport, Iowa.

Pat was devoted to her family, faith and friends. She loved clog dancing, golfing, jewelry making, crafts, travel, the Minnesota Vikings, wintering in The Villages, Florida, but her first love was Family Genealogy.

Pat is preceded in death by her parents Leonard and Norma, brother Daniel Johnston, brothers-in-law, Gerald McClanahan, Richard Koehler, Donald Schoo, Michael Dettlaff, and son Daniel Dettlaff, May they rest in peace.

Pat will be sadly missed by her husband of 65 years John, son Gregory, two sisters Nancy and Judy, brother and sister-in-laws, Charlie, Sue, Judy, Barb, Granddaughters Stephanie (Adam), Heidi (Tyler), Tabetha, Lilleah (Corey), grandson Josef, and her seven great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Arrangements entrusted to: Washburn McReavy Warness Brothers, Bloomington MN Chapel.

Celebration of life to be announced at a later date at St. Edwards Catholic Church Bloomington, MN.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Village of Pennecamp resident in disbelief after responses to Letter to the Editor

A Village of Pennecamp resident is in disbelief after responses to his recent Letter to the Editor.

So how about President Kamala Harris?

A Village of Virginia Trace resident wonders if those eager for President Biden to be impeached are ready for President Kamala Harris. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Gov. DeSantis under attack for protecting freedom

A reader, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that Gov. Ron DeSantis is under attack for protecting freedom.

The world will not be safe as long as Putin is in power

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Silver Lake resident contends the world will not be safe as long as Putin is in power.

Fund raising to pay legal fees

A Village of Santo Domingo resident offers his thoughts with regard to two suspended Sumter County commissioners seeking financial help with their legal fees.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos