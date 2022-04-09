55.2 F
The Villages
Saturday, April 9, 2022
Alice Marie Sullivan

By Staff Report
Alice Marie Sullivan, of Bristol, TN, formerly of Lady Lake, FL, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 1, 2022 at the Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born to Summers and Wilma (Weber) Haught in Akron, OH but spent most of her life in the Leesburg, FL area.

Alice was a member of Life Church Assembly of God in Fruitland Park, FL. She retired from the Leesburg, FL Police Department after many years of dedicated service. Alice was a loving daughter, mother and grandmother who loved to cook and entertain.

In addition to her parents, Alice was preceded in death by her son, John Payne.

Survivors include her daughter, Suzy Grove and husband Bill; grandchildren, BJ Grove and wife Amanda, and Michael Grove; brother, Bill Haught and wife Marcy; sister, Kathryn Harr and husband Tim; nephews, Bryan Haught and wife Jennifer, and Michael Haught and wife Jessica, and two great-nieces.

Alice’s final wish was to be cremated. A Memorial Service to honor her life will be announced at a later date.

