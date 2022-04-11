80.8 F
The Villages
Monday, April 11, 2022
Stonecrester dies two days after wife as result of crash at supermarket in The Villages

By Meta Minton

An 83-year-old resident of Stonecrest died Monday morning, two days after he and his wife were struck by a Lexus SUV driven by a Villager.

Edward Mann of the retirement community in Summerfield died at 7:52 a.m. Monday at Central Florida Regional Medical Center in Ocala. His wife, 84-year-old Marilyn Mann, died Saturday night at the same hospital.

Paramedics at far right work on the couple from Stonecrest.
The air bag deployed in the Villager’s SUV after the crash near Winn-Dixie.

They were injured when they were struck by a 2017 Lexus RX 350 driven by 89-year-old Wilfred Maybee at 4:15 p.m. Saturday at Winn-Dixie at Spanish Springs. The couple had been walking in the marked crosswalk in front of the grocery store when Maybee’s vehicle “made a left turn and accelerated rapidly for an undetermined reason,” according to the Lady Lake Police Department. His vehicle continued on and struck a flowerbed.

The investigation is continuing and no charges have been filed at this time.

