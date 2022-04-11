Stonecrester dies two days after wife as result of crash at supermarket in The Villages

An 83-year-old resident of Stonecrest died Monday morning, two days after he and his wife were struck by a Lexus SUV driven by a Villager.

Edward Mann of the retirement community in Summerfield died at 7:52 a.m. Monday at Central Florida Regional Medical Center in Ocala. His wife, 84-year-old Marilyn Mann, died Saturday night at the same hospital.

They were injured when they were struck by a 2017 Lexus RX 350 driven by 89-year-old Wilfred Maybee at 4:15 p.m. Saturday at Winn-Dixie at Spanish Springs. The couple had been walking in the marked crosswalk in front of the grocery store when Maybee’s vehicle “made a left turn and accelerated rapidly for an undetermined reason,” according to the Lady Lake Police Department. His vehicle continued on and struck a flowerbed.

The investigation is continuing and no charges have been filed at this time.