Villagers for Trump plan sendoff for truck convoy bound for Washington D.C.

The Florida United Convoy, truckers touring through Florida and stopping in The Villages and Wildwood on Wednesday, April 13, will be on their way to the capitol in Tallahassee. President of the Convoy, Ross Justice, said they hope to meet with Gov. Ron DeSantis before going to Washington D.C.

Villagers For Trump invites all conservatives and Republicans will meet at 1:30 p.m. at The Chrome Shop parking lot, 419 E. State 44 near Interstate 75 in Wildwood. The truck convoy and car rally will depart at 2 p.m. The route will be State Road 44 to Morse Boulevard, Morse Boulevard to County Road 466, County Road 466 to U.S. 301, and U.S. 301 back to State 44 at I-75 at the Chrome Shop.Supporters are also encouraged to cheer with signs and flags along the route. A support rally at 3 p.m. will include speeches, music, a prayer, and food trucks until 7 p.m. Donations of gift cards will be collected to help fund the convoy’s diesel fuel and food for the convoy.