Villager wins permission to plant Florida-Friendly material to replace rock at rental villa

A Villager has won permission to plant Florida-Friendly Landscaping to replace rock at his out-of-compliance rental villa.

Victor Petrocelli has been ordered to remove decorative rock which was put down without approval from the Architectural Review Committee at his rental property located at 2075 Thornton Terrace in the Broyhill Villas in the Village of Bonnybrook.

Last month, a representative for Petrocelli, who is reportedly struggling with health issues, appeared before the ARC in a bid to remove the rock and replace it with moss. That request was denied.

Ann Smith, who is a friend representing Petrocelli, was back before the ARC on Wednesday morning. This time her request was to put down Perennial Peanuts.

The perennial peanut “is a versatile groundcover that can be planted statewide and blooms all summer long with cheerful golden flowers,” according to the University of Florida Extension Service. Some of the best features of the perennial peanut are its resistance to nematodes, pathogens, and drought. Plus it requires little fertilizer. Perennial peanuts will flower best when in full sun, but it can also be planted in partial shade.

The ARC agreed and will allow perennial peanuts to be put down at the villa. This will likely halt the deed compliance case Petrocelli has been facing.

Last year, a New Jersey couple planted perennial peanuts at their home in the Village of Santo Domingo after problems with their earlier version of Florida-Friendly Landscaping.