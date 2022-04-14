Joann Roorbach (neé Fuleky), 79, of The Villages, FL, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2022.

She was born July 18, 1942, in Columbus, OH, to Hungarian immigrant parents Sandor and Terika Fuleky. She met her husband, James “Jim” A. Roorbach, II, in Annapolis, MD, in 1962 and married him in Washington, DC in June 1965. They then began a 56 year odyssey together including traveling the world during Jim’s 30-year Naval career. Jo lived in 18 American cities, abroad in Japan and Italy, and in 28 different homes. Her life adventures included teaching English at the Italian Air Force Academy while living in Italy, working on the Editorial Page of the Wall Street Journal in New York City, and volunteering as an “Arlington Lady” supporting funerals for Navy veterans at Arlington National Cemetery. Jo cherished her life as a Navy wife and mother to her three children. She was an extraordinary hostess who cared deeply for her family and friends, loved playing bridge, cooking, and reading. Jo and Jim retired and settled in The Villages in 2002.

Jo is survived by her husband, Jim; children, Jay (Jen Marthia), Teresa (Billy) Adams, and Sarah (Joel) Mills; grandchildren, Nate, Steven, Cabel, Annie; and great-grandsons, Kye and Irie. A private memorial service will be held at the family’s home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jo’s memory to the Hungarian Reformed Church of Columbus, Ohio at P.O. Box 77546, Columbus, OH 43207.