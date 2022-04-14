Nancy Anne Criswell (Castle), a Battle Creek Native, passed away peacefully at home on April 5, 2022. Nancy was born at Lakeview General Hospital on December 17, 1942. She attended Lakeview High School where she met the love of her life, Thomas W. Criswell (2021). The couple celebrated 57 joyous years of marriage in 2020.

Nancy is preceded in death by her spouse, Tom Criswell (2021), her parents, Emmett and Charlotte Castle (Rich); mother-in-law Sara Fields; and brother-in-law, Joseph Criswell. She is survived by a sister-in-law, Hilda Nightingale, brothers-in-law, Bill Nightingale and Toby Criswell; and aunt, Eva Jo Howell (Ray Howell).She is survived by her son Todd Criswell (Cathy Criswell); her daughters, Stacie Criswell and Kerri Criswell Major (Anton Major); 5 grandchildren: Trevor, Holli, Nekko, Nevin, and Bella Mina; and great granddaughter, Khaleesi. Nancy and Tom relocated to Florida in 2002. Nancy enjoyed making new friends, having new adventures and volunteering at the community hospital. In 2019, the couple relocated to Maryland to be closer to family. Nancy spent the final months of her life being cared for in her daughter Kerri’s home.

Nancy’s life centered around her spouse, children, grandchildren, her dog, Bobo, and close friends, many of whom she had since childhood. She spent countless hours with her grandchildren on golf cart rides, reading, crafting, baking, attending their extracurricular activities including band and orchestra performances, basketball, baseball, soccer and football games, and modeling gratitude. Her positivity, kindness, and loving nature were an inspiration to her family and friends and will be missed by all whose lives she touched. Nancy believed everyday held the possibility for joy. Despite living with complications from Parkinson’s Disease, Nancy remained committed to living with dignity, determination, strength and generosity.

In accordance with her wishes, a private family service was held and cremation has taken place.