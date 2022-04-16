86.4 F
The Villages
Saturday, April 16, 2022
Lady owes me an apology after confiscating my parking spot at Walmart

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Saw this recently while in Walmart: Gentleman headed towards checkout, with two very large tomatoes, one per hand, (cartless). I doubt if single tomatoes are scannable, but a banana could have a bar code attached. Gent was in attended register checkout. On a earlier Walmart trip, I was patiently waiting for this lady to depart, so’s to get her parking space. Had my signal flasher on. Just as she departed, before I could press down on my accelerator, this lady behind me did a quick maneuver, zipped around me in a 3/4 “U turn,” and confiscated my parking spot. I shouted at said lady, that, “That was very rude”. Never phased her at all. She headed towards the store with absolutely no response to me. Should this lady read this, she still owes me an apology. Not counting on that, though.

Hugo Buchanan
Lady Lake

 

