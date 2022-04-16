Robert E. Dunham

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our precious father, Robert (Bob) E. Dunham. Bob died unexpectedly, but peacefully at his home in The Villages, Florida. Born in Manchester, New Hampshire, Bob was the son of the late Richard and Muriel Dunham.

Bob owned and operated New England Embroidery Company in Conway, New Hampshire for many years before retiring to Florida with his wife, Sue, to whom he was a doting and loving husband. Sue predeceased him in 2020. Bob had a passion for motorcycles and in later years, he loved playing pickle ball. When his children, Amy and Brian, were young, Bob built his famous “Bridge Over Troubled Waters” which connected his property to their school so they could get to school faster. In true Bob fashion, he coordinated a bridge building party to celebrate the event.

As his grandchildren came along, he constructed multiple state of the art treehouses for them. Not only did he pass along his ability to fix just about anything to his son, Brian, he also taught Brian his unique and quite distinctive dance moves. Last summer, Bob had the opportunity to spend time with his daughter, Amy, at her summer home on Alton Bay. He savored the peace and beauty of being with Amy at her lake house.

Recently, although in somewhat failing health, Bob agreed to be a crew member on his son’s sailboat when they sailed from Mystic, Connecticut to New Castle, New Hampshire. He powered through the 4 day voyage aboard the sailboat and assumed the role of “Chief Bartender” – spreading joy, happiness (and scotch) during that unforgettable journey.

Bob is survived by his children, Amy Palmer, Brian E. Dunham and his wife, Suzanne (Suki) Franty Dunham; grandchildren, Morgan Palmer, Gerry Palmer and his wife, Heather, Jonah Palmer, Annie Palmer, Maximilian Dunham, Sydney Dunham; great grandchildren, Raelynn and Skylar Palmer. He is also survived by the following stepchildren and spouses, David and Lynn LeBlanc, Michael and Brandee LeBlanc, Julie and David Radzyminski; step grandchildren, Marissa, Cameron, Julia, Kayla, Emma, Kellen, and Addyson. In addition, Bob is survived by his brother Curt and wife, Sue and their children as well as his first wife and mother of his children, Nancy Holloway. Bob was a friend to many and loved by all, especially his adoring family.

“When I was 7 or 8 years old, I remember being terribly excited about fishing. It was summer and my parents were knee deep in their own start up at the time. I asked my dad if he could teach me how to fish. He talked to me about it and explained to me that the best time to fish was early in the morning. That summer was filled with 5 AM departures to Lake Chocorua where we would canoe out to the middle – and where he taught me to fish. I realize now…he wasn’t teaching me how to fish – he was teaching me how to be a father. Thanks, Robert E. Dunham for everything you have taught me. Brian”