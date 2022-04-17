75.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, April 17, 2022
type here...

Man who allegedly stole $3,000 from mother also suspected of ramming city hall

By Meta Minton
Jonathan Ryan Cuppels
Jonathan Ryan Cuppels

A man who allegedly stole $3,000 from his mother’s safe while she was at church is also suspected of ramming a pickup into Fruitland Park City Hall.

Jonathan Ryan Cuppels, 36, of Fruitland Park, was arrested Thursday by Fruitland Park police on charges of grand theft and criminal mischief after allegedly attempting to use a power drill to try to break into a safe at the home of his mother. He continued to be held over the Easter weekend at the Lake County Jail on $24,000 bond.

Cuppels is also suspected in an April Fool’s Day incident in which he allegedly rammed his pickup into the glass entry doors at city hall. He has not yet been charged in that incident.

Barriers are up at the entrance to Fruitland Park City Hall
Barriers are up at the entrance to Fruitland Park City Hall.

Cuppels reportedly indicated to Fruitland Park police that he was suicidal. For now the doors are boarded up and there are indications it could take two to three months to repair them.

In 2018, Cuppels was arrested in the theft of a golf cart from the Comfort Inn Suites in The Villages that had been rented by a visitor from Wisconsin. He pleaded no contest in the case and was sentenced to 120 days in jail.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Confusing answers about cost for Independent Fire Control District

In a Letter to the Editor, a Haciendas of Mission Hills resident writes the information thus far about costs to Villagers for a new Independent Fire Control District has been confusing. His calculation shows he would face a huge increase on his tax bill, therefore he’ll be voting no on the upcoming referendum.

Oklahoma law does not show respect for human life

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Poinciana resident offers a critical assessment of the Oklahoma abortion law.

Ukraine

A Village of Monarch Grove resident remembers a famous quote to sum up the gravity of the situation in Ukraine. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Charlie Crist was a terrible governor

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers his thoughts on the gubernatorial candidacy of Charlie Crist.

Lady owes me an apology after confiscating my parking spot at Walmart

A reader from Lady Lake contends a woman owes him an apology after confiscating his parking spot at Walmart. He explains in a Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos