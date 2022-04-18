70.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, April 18, 2022
type here...

Claude Roberts

By Staff Report
Claude Roberts
Claude Roberts

Claude Roberts away on 4/12/2022 and was preceded in death by his wife, Minnie Roberts of more than 60 years of marriage. Minnie passed away almost exactly 2 years ago on April 15, 2020.

Claude is survived by a brother, Gene Roberts, five children, Diana Roberts Turner (Steve), Deborah Roberts Loveless( Mike), Donna Roberts Thomas (Lewis), David Roberts (Francine) and Karen Roberts Peoples( Robert), 8 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.

Claude served with the Navy during the Korean War. He had a career with Western Electric.

Burial services will be held at Florida National Cemetery on Monday, April 18 at 10:30am.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Confusing answers about cost for Independent Fire Control District

In a Letter to the Editor, a Haciendas of Mission Hills resident writes the information thus far about costs to Villagers for a new Independent Fire Control District has been confusing. His calculation shows he would face a huge increase on his tax bill, therefore he’ll be voting no on the upcoming referendum.

Oklahoma law does not show respect for human life

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Poinciana resident offers a critical assessment of the Oklahoma abortion law.

Ukraine

A Village of Monarch Grove resident remembers a famous quote to sum up the gravity of the situation in Ukraine. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Charlie Crist was a terrible governor

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers his thoughts on the gubernatorial candidacy of Charlie Crist.

Lady owes me an apology after confiscating my parking spot at Walmart

A reader from Lady Lake contends a woman owes him an apology after confiscating his parking spot at Walmart. He explains in a Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos