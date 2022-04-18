Claude Roberts away on 4/12/2022 and was preceded in death by his wife, Minnie Roberts of more than 60 years of marriage. Minnie passed away almost exactly 2 years ago on April 15, 2020.

Claude is survived by a brother, Gene Roberts, five children, Diana Roberts Turner (Steve), Deborah Roberts Loveless( Mike), Donna Roberts Thomas (Lewis), David Roberts (Francine) and Karen Roberts Peoples( Robert), 8 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.

Claude served with the Navy during the Korean War. He had a career with Western Electric.

Burial services will be held at Florida National Cemetery on Monday, April 18 at 10:30am.