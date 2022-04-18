David Morrison Jr.

79.2 F
The Villages
Monday, April 18, 2022
By Staff Report
David (Bud) Morrison, Jr. of The Villages, FL passed away on April 13, 2022 with his loving wife, Lorene, by his side.

He was born in Niagara Falls, NY on November 20, 1956; Graduated in 1974 from Niagara Wheatfield High School and was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 463C working at LaFarge NA (formerly Niagara Stone) in Niagara Falls, NY for 34 years before retiring.

He is the son of the late David N. and Ann W. (Middleton) Morrison, and brother to the late Patrick Morrison.

Bud is survived by his wife, Lorene (Foley) Morrison, two children, Michelle (Erik) Krupa, and David (Erica) Morrison and he was “Poppie” to two grandchildren, Connor Krupa and Brianna Morrison. He is also survived by his sisters, Maryann (Kevin) Finnigan, and Jeannie (Jim Korba) Morrison, Aunt Jill (Middleton) Rose, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Bud is described as “the nicest person on the planet“…”he is like a brother to me”… “he is one of the good ones”. He didn’t just make friends he made them like family for life. He was blessed to have his lifelong friend Mike (Patti) McArdle by his side in the end.

Bud wouldn’t want anybody to be sad when thinking of him, instead think of a sad bad dad joke and smile! We promise, it’ll make you smile.

Bud was under the care of Cornerstone Hospice Care. A very special thank you to all the angels of Cornerstone Hospice, The Villages, FL.

Funeral services are private. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life at Casa Nova Ristorante, 3041 Military Rd, Niagara Falls, NY 14304, Saturday May 14th at 1pm.

​Donations/contributions can be made in memory of Bud to Cornerstone Hospice & Palliative Care, 601 Mariposa Way, The Villages, FL 32162. 866-742-6655, www.cornerstonehospice.org.

