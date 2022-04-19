76.4 F
The Villages
Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Villager charged with golf cart DUI after Christmas Parade hires high-profile expert witness

By Meta Minton
Karen Frances Hackett

A Villager charged in a golf cart crash after the Christmas Parade has hired a high-profile expert witness known for scrutinizing breath tests in drunk driving cases.

Karen Frances Hackett, 63, of the Village of Liberty Park is facing charges of driving under the influence and disorderly conduct following her arrest Dec. 11 arrest by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies.

The former Rock Island, Ill. resident began drinking the morning of the Christmas Parade at The Villages Polo Fields, according to an arrest report. By 7:30 p.m., disturbed diners at TooJay’s Gourmet Deli and Sonny’s BBQ watched as Hackett’s golf cart hit a curb at Lake Sumter Landing. The impact knocked Hackett and a female passenger from the golf cart. The passenger suffered scraped knees and was vomiting. She was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. EMS personnel attempted to assess Hackett’s condition, but she began yelling and cursing, including profanity aimed at President Joe Biden.

Hackett’s attorney has indicated in a court filing that the defense of his client will include the services of an expert witness, Laura Barfield.

For 18 years, Barfield headed the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Alcohol Testing Program. She has since founded a consulting company, Forensic Toxicology Consulting Services in Tallahassee. She “has testified as an expert witness and rendered opinions in Florida Circuit and County Courts, and Federal Courts, over  675 times,” according to her professional biography.

Hackett provided breath samples that registered .249 and .246 blood alcohol content.

