Monday, December 13, 2021
Villager who started drinking at Christmas Parade jailed hours later after golf cart crash

By Meta Minton
Karen Frances Hackett

A Villager who started drinking Saturday morning at The Villages Christmas Parade was jailed after a golf cart crash hours later at Lake Sumter Landing.

Karen Frances Hackett, 63, of the Village of Liberty Park began drinking at the annual holiday parade at The Villages Polo Fields, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The Illinois native and a friend continued drinking throughout the day and at 7:30 p.m. Hackett was driving a golf cart when it hit the curb near TooJay’s Gourmet Deli on Canal Street at Lake Sumter Landing. The force of the impact knocked both women from the golf cart. The passenger suffered scraped knees and was vomiting. She was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

EMS personnel attempted to assess Hackett’s condition, but she began yelling and cursing, including profanity aimed at President Joe Biden.

“Get me (Gov.) DeSantis!” she shouted, according to the arrest report

She also turned her anger at EMS personnel and shouted, “I’m not vaccinated!”

Hackett was transported to a local hospital where she was “belligerent” toward a nurse. Hackett was diagnosed with “alcohol intoxication.” Due to her condition, she was not asked to perform field sobriety exercises. However, she provided breath samples that registered .249 and .246 blood alcohol content.

She was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and disorderly conduct. She was ticketed on a charge of careless driving. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.

