Defending Second Amendment Rights

Last week, President Biden chose once again to appease the far-left over enforcing border security or policies that would restore fiscal responsibility. While I will hold further action until we have the details of his executive order and DOJ proposals, I will vigorously oppose any attempt by the Biden Administration and BATFE to subvert the plain language of the law and further infringe on law-abiding American’s Constitutional right to keep and bear arms.

Further, Steve Dettelbach, President Biden’s newest nominee to head the ATF has a history of advocating for restrictions to Americans’ second-amendment rights. The BATFE Director must be an individual who will respect our Constitutional rights and focus on getting guns out of the hands of gang members, criminals, or anyone who tries to illegally obtain a firearm.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.