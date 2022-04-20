62 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, April 20, 2022
type here...

Kathleen Marie Williams

By Staff Report
Kathleen Marie Williams
Kathleen Marie Williams

Kathleen Marie Williams, age 79 of The Villages, FL, passed away peacefully surrounded by her husband and two children on Sunday, April 10th in Troy, Michigan after her courageous battle with dementia.

Kathleen was born on October 5th, 1942 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Julius and Marian Dawes and was the oldest of two children (preceded in death by her brother, Philip Dawes)

She graduated from High Point High School and went on to receive a degree from the University of Illinois. She was proud to have a 30+ year career with General Motors, retiring as a senior systems analyst.

Kathy is survived by her husband of 40+ years, David Williams. She is survived by her son, James Thomson (daughter-in-law Catherine Thomson), daughter Christine Wilusz (fiancé Marcus Thompson), step-son Jeff Williams (daughter-in-law Carmem Williams) and step-son Jon Williams. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Mary Ann Hofmann, sister-in-law, Sandra Dawes, 9 grandchildren and 2 nephews.

She was an avid golfer, talented artist, active member of the Lutheran faith, enjoyed playing cards, traveling and feeling the sun on her face.

Kathy will be remembered for her great sense of humor, zest for life, pure enjoyment to entertain, creative touches, and a love for collections and art.

Her love for her husband ran deep; her devotion to her kids was unparalleled; and the enjoyment her grand kids provided her will be her greatest legacy.

Her favorite good-bye echoes in our head:

“See you later Alligator”
……after a while Crocodile”

Those that knew Kathy, know she loved to wear blue. If you are able to join us for services, please consider wearing any shade of blue.

We honor her great life with visitation to be held on Saturday, April 23rd from 10:00-Noon at A.J. Desmond’s Funeral Home (Price Chapel) at 3725 Rochester Road, Troy, MI with a funeral service to follow at 12:15 PM at the funeral home. A luncheon will follow at Picano’s Italian Grille at 3775 Rochester Rd, Troy MI.

If you prefer, you may donate to the Dementia Society of America in her memory, in lieu of flowers.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Hage and Baxley need to answer about Turnpike Extension through Wildwood

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends state Rep. Brett Hage and state Sen. Dennis Baxley need to answer about Turnpike Extension through Wildwood.

College basketball

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident looks ahead to next year’s college basketball season.

Let’s do something before another person is killed on Morse Boulevard

A Village of De La Vista West resident says we need to do something before another person is killed on Morse Boulevard. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We need freedom of speech when it comes to political signs

A Village of Springdale resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that freedom of speech is needed when it comes to political signs.

Confusing answers about cost for Independent Fire Control District

In a Letter to the Editor, a Haciendas of Mission Hills resident writes the information thus far about costs to Villagers for a new Independent Fire Control District has been confusing. His calculation shows he would face a huge increase on his tax bill, therefore he’ll be voting no on the upcoming referendum.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos