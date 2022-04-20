Kathleen Marie Williams, age 79 of The Villages, FL, passed away peacefully surrounded by her husband and two children on Sunday, April 10th in Troy, Michigan after her courageous battle with dementia.

Kathleen was born on October 5th, 1942 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Julius and Marian Dawes and was the oldest of two children (preceded in death by her brother, Philip Dawes)

She graduated from High Point High School and went on to receive a degree from the University of Illinois. She was proud to have a 30+ year career with General Motors, retiring as a senior systems analyst.

Kathy is survived by her husband of 40+ years, David Williams. She is survived by her son, James Thomson (daughter-in-law Catherine Thomson), daughter Christine Wilusz (fiancé Marcus Thompson), step-son Jeff Williams (daughter-in-law Carmem Williams) and step-son Jon Williams. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Mary Ann Hofmann, sister-in-law, Sandra Dawes, 9 grandchildren and 2 nephews.

She was an avid golfer, talented artist, active member of the Lutheran faith, enjoyed playing cards, traveling and feeling the sun on her face.

Kathy will be remembered for her great sense of humor, zest for life, pure enjoyment to entertain, creative touches, and a love for collections and art.

Her love for her husband ran deep; her devotion to her kids was unparalleled; and the enjoyment her grand kids provided her will be her greatest legacy.

Her favorite good-bye echoes in our head:

“See you later Alligator”

……after a while Crocodile”

Those that knew Kathy, know she loved to wear blue. If you are able to join us for services, please consider wearing any shade of blue.

We honor her great life with visitation to be held on Saturday, April 23rd from 10:00-Noon at A.J. Desmond’s Funeral Home (Price Chapel) at 3725 Rochester Road, Troy, MI with a funeral service to follow at 12:15 PM at the funeral home. A luncheon will follow at Picano’s Italian Grille at 3775 Rochester Rd, Troy MI.

If you prefer, you may donate to the Dementia Society of America in her memory, in lieu of flowers.