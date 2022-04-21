77.8 F
The Villages
Thursday, April 21, 2022
Rep. Hage joins House majority in vote to terminate Disney’s special district status

By Meta Minton
Rep. Brett Hage

State Rep. Brett Hage joined with the Florida House majority on Thursday in a 70-38 vote to terminate Disney’s special district status allowing it to essentially govern itself.

Hage, a resident of Oxford who works for The Villages, followed a similar vote by state Sen. Dennis Baxley on Wednesday in an effort to punish Disney for what Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared its “woke ideology.” Disney officials made it known they did not agree with Florida’s recently passed “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Baxley sponsored the legislation, officially known as the “Parental Rights in Education” bill.

The bill aimed at terminating the powers of Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District is now headed to the governor’s desk for signature.

Hage, who has drawn huge criticism for pocketing a $350,000 salary from The Villages while working to block Sumter County’s effort to hike impact fees on developers, has opted not to seek re-election.

